ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Craig Eric Anderson Sells 5,000 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Craig Eric Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

ACVA traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. 1,377,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,678. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. Equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACVA shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,176,000 after buying an additional 1,274,938 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,099 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,988,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,458,000 after purchasing an additional 907,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,868,000 after purchasing an additional 710,983 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 242,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

