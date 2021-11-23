Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Mark R. Vondrasek Sells 849 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE H traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.11. 573,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,479. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,953,000 after purchasing an additional 117,661 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

