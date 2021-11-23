Ramin Sayar Sells 3,800 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $53,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $65,474.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $66,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $384,778.24.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. 1,744,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,703. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 3.11. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,961 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 900.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after buying an additional 2,844,440 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after buying an additional 275,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after buying an additional 681,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

