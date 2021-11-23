First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.45 Million

Equities analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report sales of $12.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.30 million to $12.60 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $12.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $48.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $48.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $49.29 million, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $50.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

First Financial Northwest stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,113. The stock has a market cap of $157.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 216.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 37.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

