SparkPoint (SRK) Market Capitalization Achieves $32.93 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $32.93 million and approximately $796,124.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,272,909,105 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

