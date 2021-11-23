Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.30

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 34954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Steel Partners by 275.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 36.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Steel Partners by 297.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

