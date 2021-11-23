Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.30

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 71253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

TALS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,146,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,047,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,536,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 814,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 103,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.