Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Virtus Total Return Fund has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $10.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 266,095 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.13% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $19,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

