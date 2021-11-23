Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) vs. Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Head to Head Contrast

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Sabra Health Care REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.01 million 9.58 $4.23 million $0.43 13.58 Sabra Health Care REIT $598.57 million 5.34 $138.42 million ($0.22) -63.59

Sabra Health Care REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Bridge Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 116.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out -545.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Sabra Health Care REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Manhattan Bridge Capital and Sabra Health Care REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sabra Health Care REIT 0 1 8 0 2.89

Manhattan Bridge Capital currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.07%. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus price target of $18.90, indicating a potential upside of 35.10%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 62.00% 11.84% 7.37% Sabra Health Care REIT -8.84% -1.52% -0.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N. Ran in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

