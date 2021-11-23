Fund Iv L.P. Omega Sells 10,162 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 10,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $352,621.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fund Iv L.P. Omega also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 2,441 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $81,773.50.

On Monday, November 15th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 782 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $26,322.12.

On Friday, November 12th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 23,235 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $782,090.10.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 11 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $368.50.

On Monday, November 8th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $127,984.01.

On Thursday, November 4th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $847,055.50.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $408,702.18.

On Thursday, September 16th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $180,229.35.

Shares of REPL stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 522,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,061. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 26.71.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

