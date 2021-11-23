Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells $819,750.00 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ POWI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.56. 9,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.83. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.69 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

