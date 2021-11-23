Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Director Thomas Edward Zelibor Sells 124,152 Shares

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Director Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 124,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $1,810,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS LWLG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 986,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.30 and a beta of 1.36. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LWLG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,887,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,045,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

