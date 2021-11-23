Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells 24,334 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,334 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $2,735,384.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,300 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $474,591.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $66,006.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $109,930.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,172,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,600 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $801,692.00.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.78. 239,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,790. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.72 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.63.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.