Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. 405,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,217. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $752.42 million, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $134,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,734,640 in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 569,040 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after acquiring an additional 370,277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after acquiring an additional 178,915 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,582,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

