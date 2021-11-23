Insider Selling: Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Major Shareholder Sells 5,224,966 Shares of Stock

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE ECVT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. 938,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ecovyst Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,543,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,312,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

ECVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

