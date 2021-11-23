Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.61. 569,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,233,182. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $201.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

