McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,233 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.8% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $254.35. The stock had a trading volume of 56,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,067. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.02 and a 200 day moving average of $239.25. The stock has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.