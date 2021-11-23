DT Investment Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 149.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $33.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,908.19. 33,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,938. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,857.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2,699.74. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

