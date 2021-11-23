Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Puma Se (ETR:PUM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €114.78 ($130.43).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of ETR:PUM traded down €0.90 ($1.02) on Thursday, hitting €113.80 ($129.32). 193,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €101.20. Puma has a one year low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a one year high of €115.40 ($131.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

