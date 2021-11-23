Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AHEXY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of AHEXY traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.66. 27,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,655. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

