Analysts Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) PT at C$17.78

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSK shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

TSE:PSK traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 348,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,540. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.10. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$9.96 and a 12-month high of C$16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.29.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

