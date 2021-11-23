Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited provide specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals for acute and chronic conditions. It operates primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa. “

APNHY traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. Aspen Pharmacare has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $18.79.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

