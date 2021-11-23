UniMex Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $132,860.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. UniMex Network has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $132,860.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,188,808 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

