Dusk Network Price Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $135.14 million and $21.18 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00046689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00239093 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00087986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,163,707 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.