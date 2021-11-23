Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Reaches $0.10

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.63 or 0.00219624 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00038581 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.81 or 0.00872058 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000634 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00017132 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00078899 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

