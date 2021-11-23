Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 923 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $539.94. The stock had a trading volume of 24,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,057. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $478.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.32. The company has a market capitalization of $238.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $545.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

