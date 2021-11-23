Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after buying an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after buying an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after buying an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $50.92. 382,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,025,131. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $285.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $52.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

