Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on STRNY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.85. 1,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,235. Severn Trent has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $40.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

