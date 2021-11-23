Brokerages Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Price Target at $42.00

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

OMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,843. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.