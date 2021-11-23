Zacks: Analysts Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $537.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to post $537.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $541.00 million. MSCI reported sales of $443.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.57.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $632.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,756. The business’s 50 day moving average is $636.04 and its 200-day moving average is $581.95. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45 and a beta of 0.95. MSCI has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

