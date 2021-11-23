$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will report sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

NYSE BHC traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 235,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $34.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

