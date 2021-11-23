bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Hits $38.12

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $38.12 or 0.00066009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $686,227.39 and $348,300.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

