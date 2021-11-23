ION Reaches Market Capitalization of $397,703.63 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. ION has a total market capitalization of $397,703.63 and $53.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ION has traded 45% lower against the dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.86 or 0.00223109 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.61 or 0.00885836 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000633 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00017139 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00078749 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000563 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,675,781 coins and its circulating supply is 13,775,781 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.