Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $15.00 on Tuesday, hitting $2,911.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,704. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,848.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,662.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.