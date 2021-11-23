Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Celsius (CELH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH):

11/15/2021 – Celsius is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Celsius was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $82.00.

11/12/2021 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $71.67. 36,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,472. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 651.60 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.71. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Celsius by 25.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Celsius by 331.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 100,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Celsius by 206.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 118,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Celsius by 100.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

