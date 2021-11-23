-$1.68 EPS Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report ($1.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the lowest is ($2.68). bluebird bio reported earnings per share of ($3.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($11.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.53) to ($10.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.14) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.94) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 130.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 33,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,546. The firm has a market cap of $737.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

