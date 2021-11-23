Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $238.40

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $238.40 and last traded at $238.21, with a volume of 385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $236.36.

KAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $159,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total transaction of $5,542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,910 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,835. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 52.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 39.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 61.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

