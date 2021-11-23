AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Earnings of $20.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will announce earnings of $20.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $21.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.57. AutoZone posted earnings per share of $18.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $97.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $89.86 to $101.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $109.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $99.19 to $115.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $30.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,711.35.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $15.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,879.89. 8,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,207. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,941.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,751.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,606.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

