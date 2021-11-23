Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.90 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post $14.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.51 billion. Tesla reported sales of $10.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $51.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.61 billion to $53.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $71.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.13 billion to $82.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

TSLA stock traded down $64.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,092.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,897,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $925.65 and a 200 day moving average of $753.89. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $501.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,446,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,343,789 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

