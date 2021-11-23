Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.
Blue Star Foods stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 61,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940. Blue Star Foods has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.96.
About Blue Star Foods
