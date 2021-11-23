Graviton One Day Trading Volume Reaches $45,606.00 (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Graviton has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $45,606.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviton has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00003592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviton alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00071046 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00073448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00089611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,330.19 or 0.07530581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,627.66 or 1.00219528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GTONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.