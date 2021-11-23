MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,464. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.65 million. Analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $390,483,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $88,039,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 337.8% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,417 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter worth about $18,986,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at about $15,555,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.