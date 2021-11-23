Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $863.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to post $863.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $877.05 million and the lowest is $852.75 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $665.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.36.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $129.67. 10,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,888. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.74.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $371,007.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,162 shares of company stock worth $2,146,536 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 128,121 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 97,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after buying an additional 38,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

