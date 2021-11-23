Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
CSPLF remained flat at $$6.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. Countryside Properties has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $7.75.
About Countryside Properties
