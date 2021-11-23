Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CSPLF remained flat at $$6.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. Countryside Properties has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $7.75.

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

