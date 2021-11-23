CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 290,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,507,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.24. 442,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,025,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

