High Pines Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $32.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,893.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,848.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,662.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

