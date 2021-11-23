Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $142.86 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $422.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

