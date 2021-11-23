LINK (LN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.87 Billion

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded up 62.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $312.47 or 0.00543408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a market cap of $1.87 billion and $32.30 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00071046 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00073448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00089611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,330.19 or 0.07530581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,627.66 or 1.00219528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official website is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

