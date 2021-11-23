ZEON (ZEON) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 34% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $34.47 million and approximately $127,402.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00046851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00241396 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00088858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

