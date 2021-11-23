Brokerages Expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Shares of Corvus Gold stock remained flat at $$3.20 during midday trading on Thursday. 5,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,871. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. Corvus Gold has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

